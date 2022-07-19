Tuesday: The heat remains but humidity slowly retreats

The high-pressure ridge is taking shape right over the Desert Southwest and will remain through the week. As a result, high temperatures will hover 5-10° above average for this time of year. Palm Springs reached 115° this afternoon!

It's a slow process, but we are drying out. Dew point temperatures were predominantly in the 50s today and will drop into the 40s tomorrow. It won't be the dry heat we know and love, but it won't be the muggy conditions that were felt on Monday.

Like tonight, breezy to gusty conditions can be expected in the evening hours on Wednesday.

Some additional clouds will move across our sky on Wednesday with mostly sunny conditions to follow through the week. High temperatures in the one-teens will persist through the work week, slightly above average for this time of year. Slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend but humidity returns on Sunday.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!