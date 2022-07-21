Battling heat and humidity today

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect through 8 p.m. tomorrow as high pressure continues to funnel in intense heat into the weekend.

Take the usual precautions to beat the heat, and be sure to stay hydrated. Cooling centers are located throughout the Valley if you are struggling with the heat.

Monsoonal moisture is still part of the problem, with dew points hovering near 50 degrees this morning. This afternoon, we should see slightly drier conditions.

One reason for the drier air: gusty NW winds kicking in today, that will last through the evening hours helping to ease the humid conditions.

One-teens remain commonplace for daytime highs through Saturday before we see modestly cooler temps moving in (along with more humidity early next week).