Cooling centers available to residents across Palm Springs

The city of Palm Springs has opened up three cooling centers for residents and their pets to escape the summer heat.

The city is partnering with the Community Action Partnership of Riverside County to provide free access to these centers.

The cooling centers are located at:

Demuth Community Center, 3601 E. Mesquite Ave, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center, 480 W. Tramview Road, Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Palm Springs Public Library, 300 S. Sunrise Way, Monday - Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Pets on leashes are welcome. Cats must be in a carrier.

The cooling centers will be open through September.

For patrons that are unsheltered, Martha's Village and Kitchen will be open. Palm Springs Methodist church will also be available for overnight shelter to those in need.

To find out more, you can visit https://www.palmspringsca.gov/.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for excessive heat from Thursday, June 9th through Sunday, June 12th. Temperatures will climb above 110° providing the hottest days of 2022 so far.

