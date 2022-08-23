First Alert Weather Alert issued for monsoon thunderstorms Wednesday

An active monsoon will push its way deeper into Riverside County midweek, bringing more humidity and increasing storm chances. A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Wednesday, August 24th, as monsoon thunderstorms are expected to become scattered over the mountains and desert.

The humidity is already being felt, but even more moisture will move into Southern California on Wednesday. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop by the early afternoon, primarily over the local mountains, before moving east across the desert.

The primary threat of heavy rain is over the mountains, but the Coachella Valley has an opportunity to receive accumulation as well. Please note, the amounts listed are estimates indicating the likely areas to measure rain totals are those closest to the mountains.

Thursday is likely to be another active day of thunderstorms for Riverside County mountains, still with a chance for rain to make its way into the low desert. Gradually drying will take place into the weekend.

