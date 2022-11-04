Mild weekend ahead, followed by a Pacific storm system

Passing clouds this evening led to a beautiful sunset filled with pink and orange hues across the sky. Temperatures will cool into the mid-60s around 8:00 p.m. and continue to cool into the low-50s early Saturday morning.

A mild setup is in place for the weekend, perfect for outdoor events. Temperatures will warm into the weekend but will remain below the seasonal average (mid-80s).

Highs will climb into the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday before the next storm system brings cooler air in early next week.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER ALERT

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Monday, November 7th, through Tuesday, November 8th. A Pacific storm system is aimed to arrive in Southern California on Monday, bringing widespread rain from the coast to the deserts on Tuesday. Check back for updates.

