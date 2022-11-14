First Alert Weather Alert: Santa Ana winds Tuesday-Wednesday

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Tuesday night through Wednesday evening as gusty Santa Ana winds will be felt across the mountains and desert.

A trough will move inland on Tuesday. In its wake, winds will shift to an offshore flow, dropping dew point temperatures near 10-15°.

A High Wind Warning will take effect Tuesday evening for the western tip of the Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass, Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains, and the Inland Empire. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Power outages are possible as downed trees and powerlines are possible.

The strongest gusts are expected Wednesday morning. Wind gusts around the low desert are likely to exceed 30 MPH.

Winds will subside Wednesday night. Temperatures will remain below the seasonal average throughout the week, with highs in the low to mid-70s.

