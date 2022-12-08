Mild for now; storm approaches this weekend

The latest drought monitor was released today, showing a reduction in 'extreme drought' from Ventura County up to San Luis Obispo County. You can compare past maps here.

This Thursday offered highs in the 60s, and more of the same will be felt to close out the work week.

It's sunny and quiet now, but the weather pattern along the west coast remains active this week. This weekend, a low-pressure system will move into California, bringing rain, snow, and wind to Riverside County.

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Sunday, December 11th, as a cold and wet winter storm will bring impactful weather to the region.

Check back daily for the latest on the approaching storm system.

