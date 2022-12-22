Warming temperatures into the holiday weekend

Temperatures were slightly cooler than was felt yesterday, but with highs in the 70s, it's still warmer than normal. Clouds will linger overhead through the evening hours, clearing through the night.

Travel plans ahead of the weekend? The greatest threat of impacted travel will be in the Midwest and Northeast. An incoming system is also expected to bring rain and snow to the Pacific Northwest.

Sunshine returns on Friday, and a building ridge of high pressure will aid in temperatures warming into the holiday weekend.

The forecast of 80° on Christmas Day will be the warmest in recent history. Thankfully the record high of 86°, set in 1985, will remain intact.

