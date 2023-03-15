Rain clears into Thursday evening

The rain is on its way out, with less and less being spotted on radar. Here's a check at some of the rainfall totals over a 2-day period:

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the San Bernardino County and Riverside County mountains, and San Gorgonio Pass through 9:00 p.m

Even as clouds clear, a Flood Advisory will remain in place for the Whitewater River through 2:00 p.m. Thursday for runoff and flooding of low-water crossings. Check in with News Channel 3 in the morning before hitting the roads to learn the latest on closures!

Still, Thursday will provide a lot more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures across the Coachella Valley.

Spring is quite literally around the corner! The equinox occurs on Monday, and the desert is looking at mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s to welcome the new season. An active weather pattern isn't done with the west coast yet! The next opportunity for rain in the desert returns Tuesday/Wednesday.

