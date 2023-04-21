Warming into the weekend; gusty winds return early next week

Warmer than yesterday, the Coachella Valley climbed into the 90s this afternoon. Clear skies and warm temperatures will carry festivalgoers through the evening.

Temperatures have been on the rise with the aid of a building ridge of high pressure. This week's heat will peak on Saturday, with highs in the upper-90s. Sunday will still deliver warmth in the 90s, though subtle cooling will occur.

Wind speeds will begin to strengthen around the low desert Sunday evening. 30+ MPH gusts are expected in the wind-prone locations along the interstate. Strengthening will continue into Monday, peaking that evening.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Sunday evening through Monday for gusty west winds. Keep alternate routes in mind should your commute have to detour on Monday.

