Warming into Memorial Day Weekend

Published 4:22 PM

Gusty west winds continue to be a big part of this week's weather story. No weather alerts are in place this evening, but blowing sand has led to a road closure.

Onshore flow will weaken ever so slightly on Saturday, leaving the main focus for the day to be the sunny and dry conditions for the Coachella Valley.

A little warmer but still comfortable for May, temperatures will find themselves in the mid-90s this holiday weekend.

