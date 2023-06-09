Cooling temperatures and more wind this weekend

An approaching low-pressure system will move into California this week, bringing a variety of changes, including cooler temperatures and more wind.

Similar to what the desert has been experiencing for the past week, winds will be breezy during the day on Saturday, with strengthening occurring through the evening

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Sunday, June 11th, for a prolonged windy day in the desert. Winds are expected to be felt across the Coachella Valley from the morning through the night.

There's even the chance for storms to develop over the mountains and High Desert Saturday night into Sunday, predominately for San Bernardino County.

As the system moves inland, temperatures will drop into the 80s briefly. Triple-digit highs don't appear to be far behind, arriving ahead of next weekend.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.