Rising Temperatures Ahead of Holiday Weekend

The jet stream is starting to move more north. In it's place, high pressure is building. When high pressure is present, temperatures begin to rise. Friday will begin a stretch of high temperatures which we have yet to see this year.

In anticipation of the high heat, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning which will go into effect Saturday morning at 11:00AM. As well, a Heat Advisory will go into effect Saturday morning for communities west of the desert.

Near-record heat will be with us this weekend. As a result, a First Alert Weather Alert Day has been issued for the increased risk of heat-related illnesses on a popular outdoor holiday weekend.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.