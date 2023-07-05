Seasonable Temperatures Post-Holiday Heat

A Particulate Advisory remains in place through tonight for areas highlighted in yellow. Areas closest to large fireworks displays last night have the highest risk of hazardous air quality.

Winds will pick up throughout the evening and become gusty in our more wind-prone communities. Some gusts could exceed 35mph.

There aren't any large scale changes to our atmospheric setup expected for the next few days. As a result, temperatures will stabilize close to the seasonal average for this time period.

Temperatures around 107°F or 108°F are expected through Saturday. Starting Sunday, we will begin to see a slight warming trend and could see temperatures near 115°F again by the middle of next week.

