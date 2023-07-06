“Normal” Temperatures Persist This Week Ahead of Next Week’s Heat Wave

Temperatures today, and over the next few days, are stable around the seasonal average of 108°F. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the mid to upper seventies tonight.

Heat is building to our east thanks to a ridge of high pressure. This ridge is expected to slowly expand west by this weekend. This ridge will be fairly stationary and will allow for temperatures to build significantly by early next week.

Enjoy the seasonable temperatures the rest of this week while they last. Sunday will see the start of a warming trend, ushering in a new, extended heat wave for the desert.

