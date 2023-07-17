Excessive heat continues across Desert Southwest

Intense heat will still be with us here in the Valley for the foreseeable future. The ridge of high pressure is continuing to sit over the Southwest, keeping us in the 110s for at least the next week. The system is also expanding eastward toward the plains, leading to heat advisories and warning across a wide swath of the southern portion of the U.S.

This weekend saw an influx of some monsoonal moisture. This can be a double-edged sword as the extra moisture kept our weekend temperatures slightly cooler, but will lead to it feeling hotter outside than the actual temperature. As of 3:30 p.m., dew point temperatures were in the 60s across the Coachella Valley. Evaporative coolers begin to struggle in dew points over 50°F, so their use is out of the question for the time being.

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect across much of Southern California. This warning is in place through Saturday at 8PM. There is a good chance this will be extended again, but the national Weather Service will make that determination if/when deemed necessary.

The next seven days will continue to see temperatures of around 5° above average (if not more). Temperatures in excess of 110° are expected through at least the middle of next week.

The Climate Prediction Center's temperature outlook is predicting much warmer temperatures (than average) for at least the next 10 days. Intense summer heat is here to stay! Always practice heat safety during heat like this!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.