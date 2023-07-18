Heat wave persists through upcoming weekend

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for much of inland southern California until Saturday at 8PM. The risk of heat related illnesses will remain highly elevated during this time.

Daily high temperatures will remain above 110°F for the foreseeable future. No changes in the upper air pattern are expected for some time. This leaves us with the same ridge of high pressure overhead, allowing for excessive heat to persist.

An Ozone Advisory has been reinstated by the South Coast Air Quality Management District. This advisory is in place through Saturday at 8PM.

As we look ahead toward the next seven days, temperatures above 115°F are expected through Saturday. Although, temperatures do not look to improve much even as we enter the beginning next week.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.