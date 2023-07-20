Record high temperatures Thursday afternoon

A large ridge of high pressure continues to meander over the desert southwest. We are still not tracking any significant changes to our upper-air pattern. Until there is something to shake up our weather patter, we will continue to feel high heat.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place for the vast majority of southern California and the greater southwest. The heat warning for the Coachella Valley is still slated to expire at 8PM on Saturday. We also still have an Air Quality Alert in place for increased Ozone levels slated to expire at the same time.

Today, tomorrow and Saturday will be some of the hottest days yet this year. Temperatures could reach as high as 120°F. We have already officially tied the record high temperature for today of 118°F! We also have potential to tie the record for Friday at 120°. While the Excessive Heat Warning is set to expire Saturday evening, very hot temperatures around 115°F are still expected to persist well into next week.

