A heatwave for the record books

Today is day 11 of the heat wave, and it has been one for the record books. Yesterday saw record high temperatures in both Palm Springs and Thermal. Today has the possibility to tie records as well. The Excessive Heat Warning is slated to expire on Saturday at 8PM, as is the Air Quality Alert for Ozone.

We are still not tracking any large changes to the current upper-air pattern. This leaves a large ridge of high pressure over the desert southwest. Until this ridge is pushed out of the region, we will continue to see high temperatures, likely above 110°F.

Today is the second day in a row the Coachella Valley has seen record-high or record-tying temperatures. Yesterday broke records in both Palm Springs and Thermal. Today reached a high of 120°F in Palm Springs, tying the previous record for today set back in 2006.

As we look ahead to the next week, a new influx of monsoonal moisture will arrive by Sunday. This moisture will help to keep us a little bit 'cooler', closer to 110° - 115° as opposed to 115° - 120°. Highs will still be around 5 degrees above average for next week.

