More monsoonal moisture is on the way

The Excessive Heat Warning has not been extended and is still set to expire on 8PM tomorrow (Saturday). Temperatures as high as 117° are possibly during this time. A heat advisory also remains in place for our friends to the west.

Monsoon season is really starting to ramp up across the southwest United States. We are starting to see more and more pushes of moisture into the valley. However, the main impacts of the monsoon so far have been mainly isolated more to our east and northeast.

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking another surge of monsoonal moisture moving in this weekend and into early next week. Storm chances are elevated mostly on Sunday - Tuesday. However, there is a possibility of some cells to pop up on Saturday as well. The high desert and mountain communities will see the highest chances for thunderstorms, although rain in the valley cannot be excluded.

Temperatures around 5° above average will continue through Saturday. Sunday will really see those dew points start to rise as the influx of monsoonal moisture makes its way into the Coachella Valley. Storms are most likely Sunday through Tuesday over the mountains and high desert. Thanks to the increased moisture, temperatures will be much closer to the seasonal average for much of next week.

