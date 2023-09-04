Mild Labor Day to start a week of gradual warming

Happy Labor Day! Temperatures today are feeling quite mild. The average daily high for this time of year is 106°F.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District. This alert was issued for the risk of windblown dust. Windblown dust can greatly reduce both air quality and visibility. This alert is in place through Wednesday morning at 8AM.

The Air Quality Alert has been issued as a result of gusty winds here in the Coachella Valley. Wind gusts are expected to pick up as we move through the afternoon and evening hours. Gusts are also expected to continue overnight. Winds will likely be gustiest along the I-10.

Temperatures remain mild for most of the work week. Although, we are in the midge of a gradual warming trend. Daily highs will increase slightly with each day this week, peaking this weekend with temperatures above average. This is thanks to a ridge of high pressure which will spread into the deserts of Southern California from the southeast by Thursday going into Friday.

