Tracking air quality concerns and rising temperatures

Today, we remain under an Air Quality Alert form the South Coast AQMD. This alert is primarily for the risk of windblown dust as a result of gusty winds. The alert is scheduled to expire tomorrow morning at 8AM.

We are continuing to monitor gusty conditions across the valley this evening. Wind gusts right now are slightly elevated, but nothing to write home about. However, as we move through the afternoon and evening, wind gusts will strengthen. Gusts will be felt across the valley, but will be most felt along the I-10 corridor.

Temperatures will continue to rise as we move through this week. This weekend will see the highest temperatures, with afternoon highs a few degrees above average. However, after the warmer weekend, we can expect a cool down as we enter the early to middle parts of next week.

