Excessive Heat Watch for the weekend as temperatures gradually rise

An Excessive Heat Watch has been called for this weekend in anticipation of temperatures more than 5° above average. It will be in place from Saturday morning through Sunday evening. Daily highs of up to 113°F are possible during this time. The average high temperature for this time of year is 105°F. Remember to always practice heat safety!

We are seeing increased ridging (building high pressure) to our east and southeast. This ridge will continue to expand into our area over the coming days, ushering in above average temperatures.

The First Alert Weather Team is also monitoring what is happening with Hurricane Jova. It is currently a powerful category four hurricane and is expected to continue strengthening over the next 24 hours. Hurricane Jova is not expected to bring any impacts to the United States.

There is still a gradual warming trend taking place over the next few days. Temperatures will peak this weekend, with highs above average. Temperatures will start to decrease after this weekend, with average conditions expected to return by Tuesday.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!