A mild first week of October

After a windy, but very mild end of September, the first week of October will see a slight warming and drying trend. There is a ridge of high pressure which is moving in from the west as the trough of low pressure moves off to the east. Even though temperatures will be rising, overall it will be a mild week. Temperatures will peak around Friday and Saturday, likely near 100°.

Fall is in full swing! That means a whole bunch of holidays are coming up! Indigenous Peoples' Day is a week from today! Halloween is getting scarily close as its only 29 days away. And get ready to change those clocks in just over a month as Daylight Savings comes to an end.

As mentioned before, this week will see a warming trend. Temperatures will rise into the upper 90s this toward the second half of the week and peaking around 100° Friday and Saturday.

