Shifting winds and cooler temperatures on the way

Thursday looks to be the windiest day of the workweek. While much of the valley floor will be spared from the strongest breezes, a Wind Advisory is in place for areas to our west, Desert Hot Springs and North Palm Springs. This advisory will be in effect beginning 10AM Thursday.

Winds will strengthen throughout the day on Thursday. The strongest breezes will be in the usual wind-prone areas. Winds could exceed 30mph in those most affected areas.

Once the trough of low pressure moves off to the east, high pressure will begin to build again. This will cause some offshore winds to redevelop on Friday. This will lead to significant drying for Southern California.

Temperatures will continue to cool through Saturday. Thursday is the start of Hanukkah and the start of some breezy conditions in the valley. Offshore winds will redevelop on Friday. Daily highs will start to rise again on Sunday.

