A mild and breezy Thursday in the desert

It is quite comfortable outside today! However, temperatures are still above average for this time of year.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for many areas around the Coachella Valley. This includes areas to our west and south, as well as Desert Hot Springs and the pass. Use caution while traveling through the pass and in areas that frequently become dusty during windy conditions. Another Wind Advisory for areas to our east will go into effect tomorrow evening at 9PM.

As the trough moves off to the east, high pressure will build again in Southern California leading to another Santa Ana wind event. It could become breezy at times, especially in the pass and between I-10 and the Little San Bernardino mountains.

Thanks to the offshore winds, we will see drastically drier conditions this weekend. Dew points will likely be below 20°F, leading to elevated fire weather conditions. A Fire Weather Watch is in place this weekend for the Inland Empire and other areas to our west.

The forecast for the next week is overall pretty incredible. Temperatures will continue to cool through Saturday. Daily highs will rise back into the 70s on Sunday and will stay there through the workweek.

