Fair weather continues this week

An area of low pressure will move through the Great Basin region on Wednesday. This will allow high pressure to start building again in Southern California, leading to yet another shift in our winds. An offshore pattern will dominate the second half of this week.

If you don't like early sunsets, you're in luck. As of today, sunsets will start getting later with each day. The amount of daytime we observe will continue to shrink through the winter solstice on December 21st.

The next week will continue to see gorgeous temperatures in the mid-70s. Our nighttime low temperatures will warm slightly over the next few days as well. More clouds may fill the sky this weekend and going into next week.

