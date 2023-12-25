A seasonable and very comfortable Christmas

The First Alert Weather Team wishes a very merry Christmas to all those who celebrate!

Santa delivered a day with near-perfect weather. Skies are clear with the exception of a few upper-level clouds. Temperatures are around average today and will continue to be exceptionally comfortable all of this week.

There is a small chance for some rain this weekend, with some slightly breezier conditions as well. But, overall our weather is fantastic for the final week of 2023!

