Seasonal and fair weather conditions continue

Haley Clawson
By ,
Published 3:38 PM

A large Pacific system is well over a thousand miles off the west coast. However, it is pushing lots of moisture into the western states. Southern California will not be majorly impacted. For us here in the Coachella Valley, we can look forward to upper-level clouds throughout the week.

A broad area of high pressure persists over the Southwest. This is leading to slightly above-average temperatures for us here in the desert.

Conditions over the next seven days will not change drastically. Overall, our weather is stable and seasonable. It may be cloudy at times this week and there is a small chance for some precipitation this weekend.

