High clouds linger, temperatures remain near or just above average

Haley Clawson
Published 3:19 PM

Much of the desert Southwest remains under an area of high pressure. This is leading to some slightly above-average temperatures throughout the work week.

We are tracking the potential for some rain in southern California to arrive Saturday. While confidence has grown that we will see some precipitation here in the desert, it is by no means a certainty. If we do get rain, it will likely not exceed 0.15 inches. The majority of the rain will impact areas to the west.

Temperatures remain slightly above average through the rest of the work week. There is a slight chance for rain on Saturday. Daily highs will also cool slightly this weekend and will remain in the 60s through at least the first week of 2024.

Haley Clawson

