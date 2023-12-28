A clearer and warmer Thursday

It's still a little bit cloudy early this morning. However, it is significantly less cloudy than yesterday and will be clearer throughout the day.

We remain under high pressure here in Southern California. This, combined with fewer clouds today, will lead to a high temperature slightly above average.

We are tracking a system which could bring some rain to Southern California come Saturday. Rain chances remain fairly slight at this time. Any rain that does fall does not look to exceed a tenth of an inch.

Temperatures remain at or just above average through the work week. A cooldown will arrive Saturday, along with the potential for rain here in the desert. High temperatures remain in the 60s for at least the first week of 2024.