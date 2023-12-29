A cloudier and cooler final Friday of the year

The leading edge of a large Pacific low pressure system will move into California on Saturday. This is looking to bring rain mainly in areas to our west, but it also has the potential to bring some showers to the desert.

Rain is likeliest west of the Coachella Valley, but we could certainly see some showers throughout the day. Any rain that does fall will be light and will most likely not exceed a tenth of an inch. As well, snow levels will drop to about 6,000 feet. Snow will be minimal at this elevation, but a few inches are possible on the mountain tops.

Temperatures will be seasonable today. Daily highs will continue to fall into the 60s this weekend where they will stay heading into the new year. Some scattered showers are possible on Monday but remain fairly unlikely as the system will be closer to Baja California. The next chance for rain will arrive by midweek. Happy (almost) New Year!

