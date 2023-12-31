Dry and cool conditions to end 2023

Your New Year's Eve plans should be dry, partly cloudy, and little chilly! Prep for temperatures in the upper 40s tonight as we ring in 2024! Your first full day of 2024 will have similar conditions with spotty showers possible west of the Coachella Valley.

2024 may start wetter than normal. Much of the country, the Coachella Valley included, is expected to experience rainy weather over the next week or so according to data from the Climate Prediction Center.

The next chance for significant rain locally is Wednesday. We'll be tracking chances for widespread rain for the valley, followed by drier conditions through the rest of the week. Chances for showers return by next weekend.