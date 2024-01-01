A nice start to 2024 with some unsettled weather on the way

Today and Tuesday will be very nice here in the desert. However, a frontal system will move through California on Wednesday. This has the potential to bring some rain to the valley, but will mainly impact areas west of us.

Little to no rainfall is expected to accumulate on the desert floor. If we do receive any rainfall, it will be under a tenth of an inch.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been put in place by the National Weather Service. It will go into effect Wednesday morning for elevations above 5,500 feet. A few inches of snowfall is possible at these elevations. Take caution if driving in or out of areas with wintry precipitation.

Today and Tuesday will have very seasonable and comfortable weather. There is a chance for rain on Wednesday. The cold front will also usher in cooler temperatures. High temperatures will remain below 70 degrees for the foreseeable future after Tuesday.