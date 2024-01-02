A warmer Tuesday ahead of a mid-week cold front

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect Wednesday morning at 6AM and will last through 8PM the same day. This is specific for elevations above 5,500 feet. While snow is possible above 4,500 feet, the bulk of the snow will fall above 6,000 feet.

A Wind Advisory will also go into effect at 10AM Wednesday and will last through 4AM Thursday. This is not for the whole valley but does include Desert Hot Springs, North Palm Springs, and the San Gorgonio Pass. Winds will be out of the west. Take caution while driving in or out of the valley.

Wednesday morning will see the brunt of the wet weather from this cold front. Areas impacted will mainly be to our west. However, a stray shower could pass over the desert.

Rainfall accumulation will be minimal if at all. If any rain does accumulate, it will be likely a few hundredths of an inch. Once again, use caution if driving in or out of the valley.

Overall we have a nice forecast in store! there is a chance for some light showers on Wednesday as a result of the cold front. This will also leave us with cooler temperatures. Another system will arrive this weekend with some of the coolest temperatures so far this season and another slight chance for rain.