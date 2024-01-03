Clear skies and cold nights

There are multiple wind advisories for our area. The one which encompasses the San Gorgonio Pass and Desert Hot Springs will expire at 10 PM tonight. There is a separate advisory for our friends in the high desert which will last through Thursday morning. Use caution if driving through these areas.

Thanks to the cold front which passed through earlier today, there is an abundance of cooler air in Southern California. A Frost Advisory is in place for parts of the Inland Empire as temperatures could dip into the low 30s.

We got some snow from this system! Areas above 5,500 feet received the bulk of the snow, but some light snow was seen as low as 4,500 feet.

We also received the first rainfall of the new year! Whitewater saw just under 3 tenths of an inch, but most of the valley floor saw a few hundredths of an inch.

Cooler temperatures are here to stay! We can look forward to high temperatures in the 60s for the next 7 days. Another system will move through this weekend bringing a slight chance for rain, windier conditions, and some even colder temperatures.