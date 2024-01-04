A forecast fit for the stars

A Frost Advisory is in place for the Inland Empire for Friday and Saturday mornings. Low temperatures will fall to the mid to low 30s. You may want to bring in some of your more vulnerable plants to protect them.

Tonight the Quadrantid meteor shower will peak. Up to 120 meteors per hour are possible, but this is under peak conditions. It will be on the colder side tonight, so if you plan on heading out to see the stars (either astronomical or Hollywood) you may want to bring a jacket.

Overall our weather for the next week will be very very comfortable. Temperatures will be near average through Saturday. However, Sunday will bring a slight chance for rain, some cooler temperatures, and some gustier conditions.