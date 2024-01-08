A chilly start to the week

A Frost Advisory is in place for the Coachella Valley. It will be in effect from 1 AM to 9 AM Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 30s, so it's a good idea to bring in sensitive plants and to delay tee times for tomorrow morning.

It is also very dry here in her desert. The cold front has left behind cool, dry air. This, combined with a generally offshore pattern is leading to the very dry conditions.

Temperatures across a vast majority of the nation will be well below average this week. This is thanks to a large winter storm and a surge of arctic air southward. Many areas will see severe weather and even subzero temperatures.

Overall, we have a very nice forecast in store. Temperatures will remain below average this week. Expect frost Tuesday morning and some breezy conditions Wednesday going into Thursday as another system moves through the West Coast.