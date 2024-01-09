A mild day ahead of windier conditions

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Coachella Valley. It will go into effect at 7 PM Wednesday evening and will last through 10 AM the next day. Winds will be out of the west at 20 to 30 mph with a gust of up to 50mph possible. We are monitoring possible impacts on air quality.

For the same time period, A High Wind Warning has been issued for the San Gorgonio Pass, our friends in the mountains, and Desert Hot Springs. Winds will be stronger than on the valley floor, with gusts potentially up to 70mph. Take caution when driving through these areas, especially with high-profile vehicles!

We can look forward to some windier conditions beginning Wednesday. Winds will increase throughout the day on Wednesday and will peak late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Temperatures will remain below average for the rest of the workweek. Slightly warmer today and tomorrow, but cooler temperatures return with the wind on Thursday. Temperatures will gradually warm this weekend and will be closer to the seasonal average heading into next week