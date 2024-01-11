Wind subsides but colder temperatures return

We had quite a show of wind here in the valley last night and early this morning. Whitewater saw a gust of 80 MPH! Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs both saw gusts over 50 MPH as well. Thankfully, we are tracking much calmer conditions for the next few days.

A Frost Advisory has once again been issued for the Coachella Valley. Temperatures tomorrow morning may reach the mid to low 30s, so bundle up! It's also a good idea to bring in any pets and to protect any vulnerable plants.

Now that the cold front has passed, we can look forward to another frosty morning on Friday. However, temperatures will begin to gradually warm heading into this weekend and next week. Above average temperatures are expected for the second half of next week.