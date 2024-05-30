Skip to Content
Local Forecast

No major weather changes expected in the immediate future

Spencer Blum
By
New
Published 5:16 AM

Daily afternoon highs will climb into the triple digits again today. Skies will be clear as well. It's a great day to spend out by the pool!

We continue to feel breezy to gusty conditions in the evening hours. The strongest winds will be isolated to the most wind-prone areas closest to the San Gorgonio Pass and the I-10 corridor. However, elevated breezes may become widespread at some points throughout the evening.

Temperatures will remain in the triple digits for the foreseeable future. The atmosphere will try to bring us some cooler highs for the weekend, but it's not trying very hard and we will only see a degree or two of relief.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content