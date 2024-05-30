No major weather changes expected in the immediate future

Daily afternoon highs will climb into the triple digits again today. Skies will be clear as well. It's a great day to spend out by the pool!

We continue to feel breezy to gusty conditions in the evening hours. The strongest winds will be isolated to the most wind-prone areas closest to the San Gorgonio Pass and the I-10 corridor. However, elevated breezes may become widespread at some points throughout the evening.

Temperatures will remain in the triple digits for the foreseeable future. The atmosphere will try to bring us some cooler highs for the weekend, but it's not trying very hard and we will only see a degree or two of relief.