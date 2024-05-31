A warm end to the month of May

Meteorological summer begins on June 1st (Saturday). The average high temperature for Palm Springs on the date is 100°. What does that mean for us? The need for extra ice cubes in our cups!

Breezy to gusty evenings have been a part of our forecast almost every day. Saturday evening will be no exception, with gusts near 30 MPH around the Coachella Valley.

Highs will be near but slightly above average for the first weekend of June. Following, a ridge of high pressure will take over by midweek, bringing temperatures closer to 110°.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!