Staying warm into the first weekend of June

Temperatures today will be fairly similar to what we experienced yesterday, with a high near 105°F.

We are also still monitoring elevated eveningtime winds, especially around sunset. There may be some widespread breezy conditions at times, with gustier conditions isolated to the I-10 corridor.

Temperatures over the next week will stay on the elevated side. There will be a very subtle dip in temperatures over the weekend and into next week before warming back up by mid next week.