Slightly cooler today, big warm-up this week

An Air Quality Alert remains in place through 11 PM this evening for the Coachella Valley and parts of the San Gorgonio Pass. Persistent evening and nighttime winds lead to bits of dust and sand being lofted into the air, limiting visibility and decreasing air quality.

Tomorrow will be a bit warmer than today. This marks the beginning of a warming trend which will cause temperatures to rise all throughout Southern California.

As mentioned before, a warming trend is in store for the Coachella Valley this week. Temperatures will warm throughout the week with temperatures in excess of 105° likely by Wednesday and lasting through the remainder of the work week. Next weekend should see a bit of a cooldown.