First Alert Weather Alert: Excessive heat remains through Friday

A First Alert Weather Alert is in place through Friday to draw attention to the increased potential of heat-related illnesses due to the excessive heat across Southern California's deserts.

An Excessive Heat Warning took effect at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday for all of the Coachella Valley. While temperatures don't appear to encroach on records for the valley floor, this is the first big heat of the 2024 summer season.

Take the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses seriously. Heat is the number one weather-related cause of death.

Stronger winds will join the forecast Friday evening, with gusts 30-35 MPH possible, especially in the wind-prone communities. Temperatures will cool near 105° by Sunday before another warmup moves in.

