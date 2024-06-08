Skip to Content
Cooler temperatures in place for the weekend

Spencer Blum
Published 4:11 PM

Temperatures this weekend are cooler than they have been over the last few days. Temperatures will fall below the triple-digit mark around 6 PM and will fall into the 80s closer to 9 PM. Feel free to head out to the Big Gay BBQ in downtown Palm Springs for a night of fun and food.

We are in the middle of a cooling trend this weekend. We are still dealing with those evening-time winds, but we also have a boost to the onshore flow. This is leading to some stronger winds today. As usual, it takes some wind to help cool the valley down.

Temperatures will be fairly seasonable Sunday and Monday with some warmer temperatures starting Tuesday. Daily highs will jump around a bit, but above average temperatures are in store for next weekend.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

