Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Seasonable and breezy to close out the weekend

Spencer Blum
By
Published 4:54 PM

We will continue to experience breezy to gusty conditions this evening in the Coachella Valley. As usual, the strongest winds will be along the I-10 corridor, especially near Whitewater.

Conditions tomorrow will be fairly similar to today. However, evening winds will be a bit weaker, and afternoon highs may be slightly higher.

As we look ahead to the upcoming week, we see a good amount of variability in our afternoon highs. For the most part, they will hover around 105°F. Next weekend, however, will see some warmer temperatures move into the valley.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content