Seasonable and breezy to close out the weekend
We will continue to experience breezy to gusty conditions this evening in the Coachella Valley. As usual, the strongest winds will be along the I-10 corridor, especially near Whitewater.
Conditions tomorrow will be fairly similar to today. However, evening winds will be a bit weaker, and afternoon highs may be slightly higher.
As we look ahead to the upcoming week, we see a good amount of variability in our afternoon highs. For the most part, they will hover around 105°F. Next weekend, however, will see some warmer temperatures move into the valley.