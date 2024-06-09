Seasonable Sunday ahead

A steady cooling trend is set to continue today with the help of stronger winds. Winds have calmed Sunday morning but will pick back up this evening with gusts that could exceed 35 MPH.

Seasonable conditions are expected for Sunday after a stretch of above-average heat. Today, will be a more pleasant day to spend outdoors with daytime highs in the low 100s and cooling winds on our side.

Temperatures will remain a few degrees above average through most of next week before a big weekend warmup.