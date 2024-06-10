Warmer than normal all week

Highs will remain slightly above normal throughout the week, with fairly calm wind conditions. Areas surround the Coachella Valley will be dealing with excessive heat.

There's a little extra humidity as moisture rises up from the south, wrapping around ridge of high pressure.

Normal highs hover near 102, but we'll consistently see temperatures between 105 to 107 through the week, with hotter temps for the coming weekend.

By the weekend, highs will inch closer to 110, so be ready for some more desert heat!