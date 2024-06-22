Excessive heat and increasing humidity to start the weekend

An Excessive Heat Warning is now in place for the Coachella Valley and parts of the San Gorgonio Pass. This will remain in place through 8 PM Thursday evening as temperatures have the potential to reach 114°F. Be sure to ALWAYS practice heat safety when out in the heat!

We have talked a lot about incoming moisture over the last few days. The push of said moisture has been a bit slower than initially expected, but it is still on the way. While rain chances for us here in the valley remain on the lower side, we are monitoring the potential for some thunderstorm activity across the California deserts. There are already storms firing off to our east in the four corners region. Sunday afternoon and evening will see the greatest potential for precipitation locally, especially over the mountains.

Sunday will be hot and humid! Excessively hot weather will remain the focus of our weather story throughout most of next week with highs unlikely to fall below 110°F. Additionally, our overnight low temperatures will remain elevated, providing less relief from the heat overnight.